Left Menu

Covishield produces more antibodies than Covaxin, finds study  

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 16:36 IST
Covishield produces more antibodies than Covaxin, finds study  
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Covishield vaccine produces more antibodies than Covaxin though both generate a "good immune response", says a pan-India study of healthcare workers who had received both doses of the preventives. The yet-to-be-published study, posted on the preprint repository MedRxiv on June 4, covered 515 healthcare workers (HCW) -- 305 men and 210 women -- from 22 cities in 13 states.

Covishield, from the Oxford-AstraZeneca stable, is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India in Pune. Covaxin is the indigenously manufactured vaccine by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

The blood samples of those participating in the study were tested for the number of antibodies produced and levels of specific antibodies that are directed to the spike protein of the virus, which is regarded as a proxy for protection.

"Both vaccines elicited good immune response after two doses, although seropositivity rates and antibody levels were significantly higher in Covishield compared to Covaxin," Awadhesh Kumar Singh, lead author of the study and consultant endocrinologist, GD Hospital and Diabetes Institute, Kolkata, said in a tweet.

Seropositivity was observed in a higher number of people vaccinated with Covishield as compared to those immunized with Covaxin.

"Among the 515 HCW, 95 percent showed seropositivity after two doses of both vaccines. Of the 425 Covishield and 90 Covaxin recipients, 98.1 percent and 80 percent respectively, showed seropositivity," said the study authors.

Seropositivity refers to the production of antibodies in an individual.

The study was conducted by researchers from various institutes, including Ahmedabad's Vijayratna Diabetes Centre, Kolkata's GD Hospital and Diabetes Institute, Dhanbad's Diabetes and Heart Research Centre, and the Rajasthan Hospital and Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Jaipur. The rise in anti-spike antibodies was also "significantly higher in Covishield vs Covaxin recipient" at 127 absorbance units per milliliter (AU/mL) and 53 AU/mL respectively, the authors noted.

AU is the unit of measuring antibody levels.

Apart from finding higher seropositivity among Covishield recipients, the study found that the seropositivity rate was "significantly more" in participants with an age of 60 or less compared to those above 60.

While factors such as gender, body mass index (BMI), and other comorbidities didn't make any difference, the seropositivity rate of antibodies in people with type 2 diabetes was found to be significantly lower.

The researchers also compared the post-vaccination immune responses of all participants with those who had a history of COVID- 19, and those who didn't.

It found that participants who had recovered from COVID-19 at least six weeks before the first dose of both vaccines and later took both shots were 100 per cent seropositive, and had higher antibody levels compared to others.

"The history of SARS-CoV-2 infection elicited a significantly greater median antibody titre, compared to SARS-CoV-2 naïve cohorts, irrespective of the type of vaccine received," the researchers noted.

Breakthrough infections, defined as SARS-CoV-2 infection over two weeks after the second dose, were reported in 4.9 percent of cases following both vaccines, according to the study authors.

Such infections were noted in 5.5 percent of people in Covishield, and 2.2 per cent of Covaxin recipients, they said.

Covaxin is an inactivated vaccine that contains the dead virus. Preliminary data of the Phase 3 trials shows that Covaxin has an efficacy rate of 81 percent. The duration between the two doses is 28 days.

Covishield is based on the viral vector platform and is made from a weakened version of a common cold virus from chimpanzees. The two doses of Covishield are administered 12 weeks apart. It has an efficacy of over 70 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021