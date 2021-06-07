Left Menu

UP govt sets up pink booths for women to get Covid vaccines

over 2.02 crore vaccine doses have so far been administered in the state.District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said two pink booths were set up for women in Lucknow.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-06-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 17:04 IST
UP govt sets up pink booths for women to get Covid vaccines
The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday started special ''pink booths'' for encouraging women to get themselves vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection.

''To ensure the safety of women amid COVID-19 outbreak, the UP government is starting 'women special' vaccination booths in all districts. All the mothers and sisters should get the vaccine as soon as possible. ‘Vaccine of victory’,'' Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

He said over 2.02 crore vaccine doses have so far been administered in the state.

District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said two pink booths were set up for women in Lucknow.

