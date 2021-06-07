Trade, industry team up to look after sanitation work in GHs

Coimbatore, June 7 (PTI): Trade and industry here under the leadership of the local chapter of Indian Chamber of Commerce and industry have come together to assist in the area of sanitation of government hospitals.

Under 'CLEAN GH' drive, the industries have offered to handle the cleaning of the entry point of Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), the Covid admission area, zero delay area, Covid ward and the Covid ward washrooms.

An experienced housekeeping service provider has been engaged to handle this essentially needed area at CMCH for a month on an experimental basis and to be continued after evaluation, Chamber president C Balasubramanian said.

The project, kickstarted on Monday, would reduce the burden of the government on sanitation to a greater extent, as doctors, nurses, administrative officials, sanitary workers, NGOs are fighting this dreaded virus, he said.

The chamber, Coimbatore Cancer Foundation and the CSR arms of PRICOL and Messer Cutting Systems India Pvt have come together to tackle the equally challenging problem arising out of COVID - inadequate sanitation and the resultant toll on hygiene-caused by the huge numbers of patients being admitted to the GH every day, he said.

While the CMCH administration is concentrating on attending to the patients and their treatment, maintenance of restrooms and the wards have been put on the backburner due to inadequate number of staff to take care of them, he said.

