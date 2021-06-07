Moderna seeks European approval for COVID-19 vaccine's use in teens
Moderna's two-shot vaccine last month was shown to be effective in adolescents aged 12-17 and showed no new or major safety problems in a clinical trial.
Moderna Inc said on Monday it has submitted an application to the European drugs regulator seeking conditional approval for its COVID-19 vaccine's use in adolescents.
The company also said on Monday it has filed for its vaccine's authorization in the younger age group with Health Canada and will file for an emergency use authorization with the U.S. FDA and other regulatory agencies around the world. Moderna's vaccine is already being used in the European Union for people over 18 years of age and vaccinating children has been considered important for reaching herd immunity against the coronavirus.
The EU last month cleared Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE's vaccine for use in children as young as 12. Moderna's two-shot vaccine last month was shown to be effective in adolescents aged 12-17 and showed no new or major safety problems in a clinical trial.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
