Funding and vaccines sought from G20 nations for COVAX, says WHO

A senior World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Monday that talks were being held with G20 countries, including China and India, regarding financial and COVID-19 vaccine donations to the COVAX dose-sharing facility. Bruce Aylward, senior adviser to the WHO director-general and the agency's coordinator of the ACT-Accelerator, also told reporters WHO wanted the United States, European Union member states, Britain, Canada, and Japan to contribute doses.

Aylward said that a proposal submitted last Friday by the EU to the World Trade Organization to widen COVID-19 vaccine access did not go far enough and said a waiver of patent rights "would add value".

