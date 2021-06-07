Left Menu

On Saturday, the city had reported 60 fatalities and 414 new cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 0.53 per cent. The day before, it had recorded 50 deaths and 523 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.68 per cent.PTI GVS SRY

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 18:04 IST
Delhi records 231 fresh COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths; positivity rate dips to 0.36 pc
The national capital reported 231 new instances of the COVID-19 infection, the lowest since March 2, with the positivity rate dipping to 0.36 per cent, according to the health bulletin released on Monday. Thirty-six more people succumbed to the disease in a day, pushing the death toll here to 24,627.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 34 fatalities, the lowest in around two months, and 381 cases with a positivity of 0.5 per cent. On Saturday, the city had reported 60 fatalities and 414 new cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 0.53 per cent. The day before, it had recorded 50 deaths and 523 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.68 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

