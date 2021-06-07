Left Menu

Venice hopes to restart business as COVID-19 curbs are lifted

Venetians breathed a sigh of relief on Monday as the lagoon city finally moved into a low-risk COVID-19 "white zone", meaning most pandemic restrictions were lifted and a nightly curfew scrapped. Veneto, which includes Venice, was one of four regions to shift into the white zone on Monday, joining three others which were already deemed low-risk.

Reuters | Venice | Updated: 07-06-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 18:23 IST
Venice hopes to restart business as COVID-19 curbs are lifted
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Venetians breathed a sigh of relief on Monday as the lagoon city finally moved into a low-risk COVID-19 "white zone", meaning most pandemic restrictions were lifted and a nightly curfew scrapped. Face masks and social distancing rules remain in place, but bars and restaurants are allowed to stay open without any time limits - something locals hope will entice back visitors.

"Work has started a little. I am hopeful," said resident Gino D'Ambrosio. Italy has registered more than 126,000 coronavirus deaths since the epidemic took hold last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain. But cases have fallen off significantly as a vaccination campaign gathers pace and restrictions are being eased across the country.

Italy has established a four-tier, color-coded system - white, yellow, orange, and red - to calibrate curbs in its 20 regions. Veneto, which includes Venice, was one of four regions to shift into the white zone on Monday, joining three others that were already deemed low-risk. The rest are all yellow. Mandatory quarantine for travellers from the European Union, Britain, and Israel who test negative for COVID-19 has been scrapped, but so far few foreigners have ventured back to Venice, which normally attracts 30 million visitors a year.

"To see Venice like this without many tourists is really sad. I hope it passes quickly," said Venetian resident Tiziana Alterio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021