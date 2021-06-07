COVID-afflicted Milkha and wife improving: Family statement

Left Menu

There is continuous improvement in the condition of sprint icon Milkha Singh and his wife Nirmal Kaur as they battle COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Units of separate hospitals here, read a statement from their family on Monday.The 91-year-old Milkha is admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research PGIMER, while his 82-year-old wife, who is a former national volleyball captain, is at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali.Milkha Ji continues to improve and his condition is stable.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-06-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 18:25 IST
There is continuous improvement in the condition of sprint icon Milkha Singh and his wife Nirmal Kaur as they battle COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Units of separate hospitals here, read a statement from their family on Monday.

The 91-year-old Milkha is admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), while his 82-year-old wife, who is a former national volleyball captain, is at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

''Milkha Ji continues to improve and his condition is stable. However he is still in the ICU. Mrs Nirmal Milkha Ji is stable and improving. She is battling hard,'' read the statement issued by the family.

Milkha was admitted to PGIMER on June 3 after his oxygen levels dipped. He was previously admitted to Fortis hospital.

''We are grateful for your prayers and good wishes,'' the family said.

The two are suspected to have contracted the infection from a house help.

