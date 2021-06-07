Health News Roundup: Funding and vaccines sought from G20 nations for COVAX, says WHO; Indonesia reinforces hospitals amid worrying COVID-19 surge in some areas and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Funding and vaccines sought from G20 nations for COVAX, says WHO

A senior World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Monday that talks were being held with G20 countries, including China and India, regarding financial and COVID-19 vaccine donations to the COVAX dose-sharing facility. Bruce Aylward, the senior adviser to the WHO director-general and the agency's coordinator of the ACT-Accelerator, also told reporters WHO wanted the United States, European Union member states, Britain, Canada, and Japan to contribute doses.

Indonesia reinforces hospitals amid worrying COVID-19 surge in some areas

Indonesian authorities have drafted in more doctors and nurses to two areas on the islands of Java and Madura after hospitals there approached full capacity amid a spike in coronavirus cases, the country's health minister said on Monday.

Health experts and officials are worried about the risk of a broader spike in virus cases fuelled by variants and a jump in travel last month as many in the world's biggest Muslim-majority country traveled back to hometowns for holidays after Ramadan.

U.S. FDA set to rule on controversial Biogen Alzheimer's drug

The U.S. FDA on Monday is expected to give its thumbs up or down on Biogen Inc's aducanumab, a decision that will affect the future of Alzheimer's disease research and treatment and show the agency's willingness to approve badly needed medicines based on less than definitive data. Aducanumab has been at the center of a divisive public battle. The Food and Drug Administration is under enormous pressure from patient advocacy groups and some doctors to approve the first major drug for the mind-wasting condition, while many experts say huge amounts of money will be spent despite a lack of compelling evidence aducanumab can provide meaningful benefit.

J&J vaccine drive stalls out in U.S after safety pause

Safety concerns about Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine along with overall flagging demand for vaccinations have slowed its U.S. rollout to a crawl, leaving close to half of the 21 million doses produced for the United States sitting unused.

J&J's vaccine was supposed to be an important tool for reaching rural areas and vaccine hesitant Americans because it requires only one shot and has less stringent storage requirements than the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc.

Egypt to start local production of Sinovac vaccine mid-June - minister

Egypt received 500,000 doses of China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine on monday,‮ ‬airport sources said, as the health ministry said local production of the Chinese vaccine will start in mid-June. Egypt received raw materials for the production of two million Sinovac doses in May, after signing an agreement to produce the vaccine locally and distribute it in Egypt and other African countries.

Moderna seeks EU, Canada approval for COVID-19 vaccine's use in teens

Drugmaker Moderna Inc said on Monday it has submitted applications to the European and Canadian health regulators seeking authorization for the expanded use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents. The company said it plans to file for an emergency use authorization with the U.S. FDA and other regulatory agencies around the world for the vaccine's use in adolescents aged 12 to 17.

Indian PM Modi announces free COVID-19 vaccines for all adults

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the Indian federal government would provide COVID-19 vaccines free of charge to all adults from later this month in an effort to turn the tide of a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands in India. Modi said in a televised address that the federal government would take over the task of vaccination from state governments.

U.S. COVID-19 vaccines will soon come to Taiwan, says president

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Monday that COVID-19 vaccines promised by the United States would soon arrive in the island. "I promise that the government will do everything in its power to strive for a more stable supply of vaccines," she said in a live broadcast from her office.

First Slovaks get Sputnik V shots after months of wrangling

Slovakia became the European Union's second country to start inoculating people with the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on Monday, after months of rows over the shot that has yet to be approved by European regulators. Then-Prime Minister Igor Matovic bought Sputnik V in March, saying it would speed up vaccination efforts. The country of 5.5 million bought 200,000 doses and intended to buy 2 million.

EMA highlights guidance not to use heparin for COVID-19 vaccine-linked clots

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Monday pushed guidance for doctors not to use the blood thinner heparin to treat rare blood clots and low blood platelets in people who got AstraZeneca's or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shots. Europe's drugs regulator, seeking to ensure proper treatment, highlighted the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) interim guidance. In April, the ISTH concluded "management should be initiated with non-heparin anticoagulation upon suspicion" of vaccine-linked clotting and low platelets.

