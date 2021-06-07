Mayor inaugurates post-Covid facility at Ayurvedic hospital in north Delhi

A post-Covid facility at an Ayurvedic hospital in north Delhi was inaugurated on Monday, the area's mayor said.

There are six Ayurvedic panchakarma hospitals under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), which are located at Prashant Vihar, Padma Nagar, Karmapura, Begumpur, Rajendra Nagar and Haiderpur and post-Covid care facilities will be available for the patients at these facilities, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said.

Advertisement

On Monday, Prakash inaugurated the post-Covid facility at the hospital in Prashant Vihar, the NDMC said.

He said the NDMC has started the facilities for those who have been cured of coronavirus infection to ensure their ''speedy normalisation''.

Dental, skin, hair, eye, and nail-related complications among other health issues are being seen in many patients who have recovered from COVID-19, according to medical experts.

The mayor said all the six Ayurvedic hospitals have facilities of panchakarma, Ayurvedic, naturopathy and yoga that would help patients to recover soon from aftereffects of coronavirus infection and become fully normal.

Several religious, social, and non-government organisations are donating Ayurvedic medicines and other essential items to these hospitals, he said, adding all medicines will be given free of cost to the patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)