Left Menu

SC intervention behind decision on free Covid vaccines for all: Sisodia after PM announcement

His remarks came after PM Modi announced that the central government will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21, and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in coming days.We express our gratitude to the Honble Supreme Court that after its intervention, free vaccines will be available to all age groups across the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 19:25 IST
SC intervention behind decision on free Covid vaccines for all: Sisodia after PM announcement
  • Country:
  • India

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that states will be provided free Covid vaccines from June 21, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said it was done after the Supreme Court's intervention and blamed the Centre's policies for which states could not buy doses directly. His remarks came after PM Modi announced that the central government will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21, and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in coming days.

''We express our gratitude to the Hon'ble Supreme Court that after its intervention, free vaccines will be available to all age groups across the country. If the central government wanted, it could have done this long ago, but due to the policies of the Centre, neither the states were able to buy the vaccines nor the central government was giving it,'' Sisodia tweeted.

On June 2, the Supreme Court questioned the Centre's policy of paid vaccination for 18-44 age group, saying it is ''prima facie, arbitrary and irrational''. The top court had pointed out the changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and asked the Centre to review its vaccination policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021