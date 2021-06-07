Delhi reports 231 new cases, lowest since March 2

Delhi reported 231 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest since March 2 and a dip in positivity rate to 0.36. The national capital also reported 36 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released on Monday. According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, the cumulative case count has gone up to 14,29,475 and the death toll stands at 24,627.

The national capital has been witnessing a steady decline in daily coronavirus cases over the last few weeks and the active cases in Delhi is now at 5,208 which is the lowest after March 25. Recovery rates have also has improved, and is now at 97.91 per cent. A total of 876 people have recovered from the disease in the 24-hour period, taking total recoveries to 13,99,640.

The national capital has 11,420 containment zones. The fatality rate is at 1.72 per cent. A total of 63,610 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, while over 1.98 crore tests have been conducted so far.

Delhi had registered the biggest spike with 28,395 new coronavirus cases on April 20 since the pandemic began last year. The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. (ANI)

