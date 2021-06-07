Australia's Victoria state reported its biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in nearly a week and Taiwan said it would extend curbs until June 28, while hundreds of former leaders urged the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations to pay for global vaccinations. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Norway will shorten the interval between COVID-19 vaccine doses to nine weeks from the current 12 weeks, thus speeding up the inoculation process, the health ministry said. * Malta registered no new cases for the first time in 11 months, but the Mediterranean island's health minister urged people to remain careful to prevent any resurgence.

* Many frustrated British travellers were heading home on Sunday from a shorter-than-expected holiday in the Algarve before a 10-day quarantine comes into force early next week due to rising infections in Portugal. * British health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday it was too early to say whether the government would stick to its plan to fully lift lockdown restrictions in England on June 21.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all adults, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, as key Indian cities re-opened for business after a devastating second wave.

* The 750,000 vaccine doses the United States has promised Taiwan will be flown in soon, as measures to tackle an outbreak on the island were extended. * A few malls and residential complexes in Shanghai have started asking visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, with one shopping centre's temporary decision to bar entry sparking a backlash on social media.

* Thailand kicked off a long-awaited mass vaccination campaign as the country battles its third and worst wave of the epidemic. AMERICAS

* President Joe Biden's meeting with leaders of the G7 leading industrial economies in an English seaside village this week will usher in a new focus on rallying U.S. allies against common adversaries - the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia and China. * Staff of a Senate committee investigating the handling of the pandemic in Brazil said on Sunday the Copa America soccer tournament should not be held amid the world's second deadliest outbreak.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Egypt received 500,000 doses of China's Sinovac vaccine on Monday, airport sources said, as the health ministry said local production of the Chinese vaccine will start in mid-June.

* Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 has been approved for use in the Republic of the Congo, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said. * Uganda on Sunday re-imposed a strict lockdown that included the closure of schools and the suspension of inter-district travel to help beat back a surge in cases.

* Morocco will reopen its airports and ports to international passenger traffic from June 15, both for its citizens and foreign nationals. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Drugmaker Moderna Inc said it has submitted applications to the European and Canadian health regulators seeking authorization for the expanded use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents. * The European Medicines Agency (EMA) pushed guidance for doctors not to use the blood thinner heparin to treat rare blood clots and low blood platelets in people who got AstraZeneca's or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shots.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World shares were rangebound and trading just off record highs on Monday as markets digested Friday's disappointing U.S. jobs report and a global tax deal between the G7 group of countries, while also looking ahead to inflation data due this week.

* China's imports grew at their fastest pace in 10 years in May, fuelled by surging commodity prices, while export growth missed expectations. (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska and Linda Pasquini; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Alex Richardson)

