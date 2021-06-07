J-K records less than 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases, first time since April

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded less than 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the first time in two months, as the strict lockdown imposed in April started yielding results.

The Union territory registered 997 fresh cases, taking the total number of infected people to 3,01,487, while 16 deaths took the death toll to 4,090, officials said.

This was for the first time since April 12 that Jammu and Kashmir recorded less than 1,000 fresh daily cases.

Out of the fresh cases, 288 were reported from the Jammu division and 689 from the Kashmir division of the Union territory, officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 161 cases, followed by 107 in Kupwara district.

The number of active cases has dropped to 23,524 in the Union territory, while 2,73,853 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Meanwhile, 16 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in J-K and one case was reported Sunday evening.

