Italy reports 65 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 1,273 new cases

Italy reported 65 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 51 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,273 from 2,275.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 07-06-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 20:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Italy reported 65 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 51 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,273 from 2,275. Italy has registered 126,588 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.23 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,910 on Monday, down from 4,963 a day earlier. There were 25 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 20 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 759 from a previous 774.

Some 84,567 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 149,958, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

