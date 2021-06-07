Left Menu

Rajasthan reports 629 COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-06-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 20:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan reported 629 COVID-19 cases and 31 fatalities on Monday, pushing the state's infection tally to 9,46,975 and its death toll to 8,687.

Udaipur reported the highest number of 10 deaths, followed by Bikaner with five, besides those in other cities, according to an official report.

Of the fresh cases, 75 were reported from Jaipur, 61 from Hanumangarh, 49 from Alwar, 44 from Jodhpur and 38 from Jhunjhunu, it said.

A total of 9,22,544 patients have recovered from the infection in the state, and the number of active cases stands at 15,744.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

