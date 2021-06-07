UK reports 5,683 more COVID-19 cases, one further death

Britain on Monday reported 5,683 more cases of COVID-19 and one further death within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

The total number of people to have received a first vaccine dose reached 40,460,576, the figures showed.

