UK reports 5,683 more COVID-19 cases, one further death
Britain on Monday reported 5,683 more cases of COVID-19 and one further death within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.
The total number of people to have received a first vaccine dose reached 40,460,576, the figures showed.
