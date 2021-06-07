COVID-19: Haryana records 39 more deaths, 640 new cases

Chandigarh, Jun 7 (PTI) Haryana reported 39 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the toll to 8,751, while 640 fresh infections pushed the state's infection count to 7,62,931, according to a bulletin.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the fresh fatalities include four each from Gurugram and Hisar and three each from Bhiwani and Rewari districts.

Jind reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 while 59 and 55 fresh infections were from Yamunanagar and Sirsa, respectively.

The number of active cases stands at 8,024, while the recovery count reached in the state 7,46,156. Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.80 per cent and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.20 per cent, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD CK

