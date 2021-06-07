Left Menu

Newborn boy among 18 fresh Covid deaths in Himachal

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-06-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 21:52 IST
Eighteen more people, including an infant, died of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the death toll to 3,299, while 656 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 1,95,755, an official said.

An 11-day-old boy from Shimla was among the fresh Covid deaths in the state, he said. According to the state health department, the active cases have now dipped to 7,555.

The overall recoveries so far has reached 1,84,878 with 1,444 patients recuperating from the infection in a 24-hour period, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

