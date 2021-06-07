Goa: Some pvt hospitals failed to report 67 COVID-19 deaths in past

Some private hospitals in Goa had failed to report at least 67 COVID-19 fatalities in the past, the state government said on Monday and warned legal action against the erring hospitals.

These unreported fatalities from the period between August 2020 to May 2021 were added to the state's record on Monday evening, which raised Goa's COVID-19 toll to 2,840.

Advertisement

The state reported 13 fresh deaths during the day.

The Goa health bulletin issued in the evening carried a footnote which read, ''67 additional death cases are added to cumulative deaths, which were of the period from 05/08/2020 to 22/05/2021 and have been reported late from private hospitals.

Appropriate action under the provision of public health act will be initiated against these hospitals''.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded a judicial inquiry into the issue of unreported deaths.

''Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane should be ashamed of themselves for hiding these deaths,'' AAP Goa convener Rahul Mhambre said and demanded a white paper on the 67 deaths within the next 24 hours.

Goa on Monday reported 418 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 1,59,811 while 1,162 patients were discharged, raising the overall count of recoveries to 1,50,574. The state is now left with 6,397 active cases, a health official said.

''With 2,745 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Goa has gone up to 8,48,687,'' he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,59,811, new cases 418, death toll 2,840, discharged 1,50,574, active cases 6,397, samples tested till date 8,48,687.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)