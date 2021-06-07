Active cases down to 400 in Noida, 480 in Ghaziabad

The number of active coronavirus cases came down to 480 in Ghaziabad and 400 in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, official data showed, as Covid restrictions were eased in the two adjoining districts in western Uttar Pradesh.

No death linked to Covid was reported in Ghaziabad, while one more person succumbed in Gautam Buddh Nagar as the death toll in the two districts reached 451 and 460, respectively, according to UP's Health Department data for a 24-hour period.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 34 new cases that pushed its overall tally to 62,768 with 400 active cases while 216 patients recovered from the infection during the 24-hour period, the data showed.

Ghaziabad's overall case tally surged to 55,270 with 22 new cases, while it had 480 active cases even as 38 patients recovered during the period, it showed.

The overall recoveries reached 61,908 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 54,339 in Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 15,681 while the death toll surged to 21,333 on Monday, the data showed.

