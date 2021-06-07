PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 10.30 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 60,707 59193 774 740 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1,429,475 1399640 24,627 5,208 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 762931 746156 8751 8024 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 195,755 184878 3,299 7555 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 301467 273853 4090 23524 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 19197 17913 54 1089 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 580829 545674 15160 19,995 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 946975 922544 8687 15744 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 334419 307574 6731 14122 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1699083 1662069 21333 15681 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1763211 1637149 11552 114510 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2707481 2436716 31920 238824 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2,642,395 2483992 10,157 147,830 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 8775 7857 41 845 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 109,561 100377 1,638 7546 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2256681 1997299 27356 232026 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 593103 564303 3394 25406 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 981860 947527 13243 21090 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10,393 10225 4 164 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 159,811 150574 2,840 6397 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 817,012 790906 9,944 16,162 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 785767 768538 8369 8860 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 5842000 5564348 100470 174320 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7131 6912 123 96 ------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 29696 26131 125 3440 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 438746 385032 3695 50019 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 713,879 700224 5,424 8,230 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 341576 331204 5060 5312 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 55,828 45948 896 8984 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 39156 33160 669 5327 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 13679 10463 55 3161 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 22918 17143 415 4703 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 819214 747805 3035 68,321 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 17170 12680 273 4051 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 55466 48915 561 5920 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1432019 1388771 16362 26886 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 28995366 27333693 351127 1300112 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 86310 183818 2117 -99507 In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,89,09,975 and the death toll at 3,49,186. The ministry said there are 14,01,609 active cases, while 2,71,59,180 people have so far recovered from the infection.

