COVID-19: Punjab sees 82 fatalities, 1,293 new cases

Chandigarh, Jun 7 (PTI) Punjab on Monday registered 1,293 new Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 5,80,829, while 82 more deaths took the toll to 15,160, according to a medical bulletin.

The state's active cases stood at 19,995 as against 22,160 on Sunday, it said.

Nine deaths were reported from Bathinda, eight each from Amritsar and Patiala and six each from Sangrur and Ludhiana, among the fatalities which took place in the last 24 hours.

Ludhiana reported 135 new cases, followed by 133 in Amritsar, 113 in Jalandhar and 88 in Bathinda.

The state's positivity rate stood at 2.57 per cent. With 3,350 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured people reached 5,45,674, according to the bulletin.

There are 250 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 723 other critical patients and 3,198 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 96,98,676 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. Meanwhile, Chandigarh on Monday registered 48 cases, taking the infection tally to 60,707, according to the medical bulletin. Two more people died of COVID-19, taking the toll to 774. The number of active cases dropped to 740 from 833 the day before, as per the bulletin. With 139 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of cured people reached 59,193, it said.

A total of 5,25,544 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 4,63,603 tested negative while reports of 18 samples were awaited, the bulletin said.

