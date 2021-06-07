Bengal adds 5,887 fresh COVID-19 cases, 103 fatalities

The declining trend of fresh COVID-19 cases continued in West Bengal on Monday with 5,887 people testing positive for the virus, the state's health department said in a bulletin.

The tally now stands at 14,32,019, while the death toll rose to 16,362 after 103 single-day fatalities were reported, it said.

The state had logged 7,002 new infections and 107 fatalities on Sunday.

West Bengal now has 26,886 active cases, and 13,88,771 people have recovered from the disease, including 14,352 since Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 60,109 samples were tested for COVID-19, raising the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,29,19,787, the bulletin added.

