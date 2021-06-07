Pune district sees 837 new COVID-19 cases, 1,719 recoveries
Pune district in Maharashtra on Monday reported 837 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 37 fatalities, taking the tally to 10,24,277 and the toll to 17,208, while 1,719 patients were discharged, a health official said.
Of the 837 cases, 177 were reported from the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), where the COVID-19 countrose to 4,72,432, he said.
A total of 206 new cases were recorded from Pimpri-Chinchwad, taking the infection tally in the industrialtown to 2,52,443, the official said.
The number of infections in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas rose to 2,99,403, he said.
A total of 15,990 tests were conducted in the Pune district in the last 24 hours, the official added.
