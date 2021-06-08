Brazil to extend emergency cash transfers to poor for 2 months -source

Brazil's government plans to extend an emergency cash transfer program to relieve poor families during the coronavirus pandemic for another two months, a government official with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The 250 reais-per-month handout, to be financed with an extraordinary credit of 12 billion reais ($2.38 billion), will be paid in August and September, continuing a program started last year and revived for four months in April, the source said. ($1 = 5.04 reais)

Advertisement

Also Read: Brazil military could punish general for attending Bolsonaro rally - vice president

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)