Brazil to extend emergency cash transfers to poor for 2 months -source

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2021 01:40 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 01:40 IST
Brazil's government plans to extend an emergency cash transfer program to relieve poor families during the coronavirus pandemic for another two months, a government official with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The 250 reais-per-month handout, to be financed with an extraordinary credit of 12 billion reais ($2.38 billion), will be paid in August and September, continuing a program started last year and revived for four months in April, the source said. ($1 = 5.04 reais)

