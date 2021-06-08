Left Menu

Mexico reports 881 new coronavirus cases, 34 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-06-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Mexico reported 881 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 34 more fatalities on Monday, bringing total infections to 2,434,562 and the death toll to 228,838, according to health ministry data.

Separate government data recently published suggests the real death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

