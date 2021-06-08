Odd News Roundup: Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent; Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations
Vaccinated characters dress in blue. Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent A giant, white sculpture of a drone has appeared 25 feet (7.6 m) over Manhattan's High Line park, unnerving New Yorkers - which was the creators' intention.
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations
Denmark researchers are using virtual reality to encourage more COVID-19 vaccinations, through a game of maneuvering through a virus-infected crowd in a city square. In an experiment by the University of Copenhagen, participants wear goggles to play an elderly person crossing the square while avoiding red-clothed bypassers infected with COVID-19. Vaccinated characters dress in blue.
Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent
A giant, white sculpture of a drone has appeared 25 feet (7.6 m) over Manhattan's High Line park, unnerving New Yorkers - which was the creators' intention. Sam Durant, the artist behind the fiberglass "Untitled (drone)," said the work was designed to "remind the public that drones and surveillance are a tragic and pervasive presence in the daily lives of many living outside - and within - the United States."
