Health News Roundup: WHO's Tedros says COVID-19 vaccine inequity creates 'two-track pandemic'; U.S. FDA approves Biogen Alzheimer's drug, shares soar and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

India to give adults free COVID shots after bungled vaccine rollout, soaring deaths

India will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all adults, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, in an effort to rein in a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands and led to the world's second-highest tally of infections. Modi's announcement on national television came after weeks of criticism of a bungled vaccine rollout that has covered fewer than 5% of India's estimated adult population of 950 million.

Explainer: What does FDA approval of Biogen's Alzheimer's drug mean for patients?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Biogen's aducanumab, the first drug to target an underlying cause of Alzheimer's disease. The drug, to be sold under the brand Aduhelm, is the first new approval of an Alzheimer's drug since 2003 and the only treatment designed to slow progression of the mind-robbing disease. The following are details about the highly anticipated medicine.

WHO's Tedros says COVID-19 vaccine inequity creates 'two-track pandemic'

Glaring COVID-19 vaccine inequality has created a "two-track pandemic" with Western countries protected and poorer nations still exposed, World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, renewing pleas for shot donations. "Increasingly, we see a two-track pandemic," Tedros told reporters during a press conference from Geneva. "Six months since the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered, high-income countries have administered almost 44% of the world's doses. Low-income countries have administered just 0.4%. The most frustrating thing about this statistic is that it hasn't changed in months."

U.S. FDA approves Biogen Alzheimer's drug, shares soar

U.S. regulators on Monday approved Biogen Inc's aducanumab as the first treatment to attack a likely cause of Alzheimer's disease, sending its shares soaring, despite controversy over whether the clinical evidence proves the drug works. Biogen said it has priced the drug, to be sold as Aduhelm, at $56,000 per year. Its shares jumped nearly 52% to $434.52 when trading resumed following the approval. U.S. traded shares of partner Eisai Co were already up $33.50, or 45%, to $107.75

J&J vaccine drive stalls out in U.S after safety pause

Safety concerns about Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine along with overall flagging demand for vaccinations have slowed its U.S. rollout to a crawl, leaving close to half of the 21 million doses produced for the United States sitting unused.

J&J's vaccine was supposed to be an important tool for reaching rural areas and vaccine hesitant Americans because it requires only one shot and has less stringent storage requirements than the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc.

New antibody drug shows promise in mouse study; vaping may increase lung vulnerability to virus

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. New antibody drug appears promising in mouse studies

U.S. administers 302.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States had administered 302,851,917 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 371,520,735 doses in the country as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The number of administered doses was up from the 301,638,578 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sunday.

Moderna seeks EU, Canada approval for COVID-19 vaccine's use in teens

Drugmaker Moderna Inc said on Monday it has submitted applications to the European and Canadian health regulators seeking authorization for the expanded use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents. The company said it plans to file for an emergency use authorization with the U.S. FDA and other regulatory agencies around the world for the vaccine's use in adolescents aged 12 to 17.

Explainer: India's vaccine policy flip-flops

India's COVID-19 immunisation campaign has struggled to keep pace with demand, especially after a dramatic second wave of infections has left hospitals inundated with patients and killed more than 180,000 people since April. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday the federal government would offer free COVID-19 shots to all adults, having faced criticism from health experts and the country's highest court for his inconsistent vaccine polices.

Ontario to loosen COVID-19 restrictions starting June 11, ahead of schedule

Ontario will loosen COVID-19 restrictions starting June 11, three days ahead of schedule, Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday, as infection rates continue to drift lower after a punishing third wave while vaccinations pick up pace. The province will enter step one of its reopening plan, allowing non-essential retail to operate at 15% capacity, outdoor dining with a maximum of four people per table, and outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people to take place.

