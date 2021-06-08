Brazil reports 37,156 coronavirus cases and 1,010 COVID deaths in 24 hours -ministry
Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2021 03:42 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 03:42 IST
Brazil has had 37,156 new cases of coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,010 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Monday.
The South American country has now registered 16,984,218 cases since the pandemic began, while the death toll has risen to 474,414, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health ministry
- South American
- Brazil
- India
- United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Over one crore COVID-19 vaccines administered in 18-44 age group, 19.60 crore in total: Health Ministry
Covid positivity rate down to 9.54 per cent: Health Ministry
21.89 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far: Health Ministry
Active COVID-19 cases in country recorded at 25,86,782: Union Health Ministry.
Brazil nears 450,000 COVID-19 deaths, says Health Ministry