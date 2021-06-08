Left Menu

Brazil reports 37,156 coronavirus cases and 1,010 COVID deaths in 24 hours -ministry

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2021 03:42 IST
Brazil has had 37,156 new cases of coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,010 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Monday.

The South American country has now registered 16,984,218 cases since the pandemic began, while the death toll has risen to 474,414, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

