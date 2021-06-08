Health News Roundup: U.S. approval of Biogen Alzheimer's drug sends shares soaring, hailed as 'big day" for patients; J&J vaccine drive stalls out in U.S after safety pause and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Explainer: What does FDA approval of Biogen's Alzheimer's drug mean for patients?

Advertisement

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Biogen's aducanumab, the first drug to target an underlying cause of Alzheimer's disease. The drug, to be sold under the brand Aduhelm, is the first new approval of an Alzheimer's drug since 2003 and the only treatment designed to slow the progression of the mind-robbing disease. The following are details about the highly anticipated medicine.

U.S. approval of Biogen Alzheimer's drug sends shares soaring, hailed as 'big day" for patients

U.S. regulators on Monday approved Biogen Inc's aducanumab as the first treatment to attack a likely cause of Alzheimer's disease despite controversy over whether the clinical evidence proves the drug works, sending its shares soaring. Biogen said it has priced the drug, to be sold as Aduhelm, at $56,000 per year. After jumping more than 50%, Biogen shares closed up 38.3% at $395.85 - their highest closing level in over six years. The U.S. traded shares of Japanese partner Eisai Co rose 56% to $116.03.

J&J vaccine drive stalls out in U.S after safety pause

Safety concerns about Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine along with the overall flagging demand for vaccinations have slowed its U.S. rollout to a crawl, leaving close to half of the 21 million doses produced for the United States sitting unused.

J&J's vaccine was supposed to be an important tool for reaching rural areas and vaccine-hesitant Americans because it requires only one shot and has less stringent storage requirements than the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc.

India reports 86,498 new COVID-19 infections

India reported on Tuesday a daily rise in new coronavirus infections of 86,498 cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest in 66 days, according to a statement by the government.

Moderna seeks EU, Canada approval for COVID-19 vaccine's use in teens

Drugmaker Moderna Inc said on Monday it has submitted applications to the European and Canadian health regulators seeking authorization for the expanded use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents. The company said it plans to file for an emergency use authorization with the U.S. FDA and other regulatory agencies around the world for the vaccine's use in adolescents aged 12 to 17.

Australia's Melbourne eyes way out of COVID-19 lockdown as cases ease

Australia's Victoria state authorities said plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the state capital, Melbourne, this week remained "on track" as new locally acquired coronavirus cases declined on Tuesday. Victoria, Australia's second-most-populous state, was plunged into a one-week lockdown on May 27 to contain a virus outbreak, forcing its 7 million residents to remain home except for essential business.

Top Japanese virologist warns of risks of Tokyo Games during pandemic-paper

A top Japanese virologist and government adviser have warned of the risks of spreading COVID-19 infections during the Tokyo Olympics, the Times of London reported on Tuesday, the latest high-profile caveat about the global sporting showpiece. Tohoku University professor Hiroshi Oshitani was an architect of Japan's "Three Cs" approach to the pandemic, which advice avoiding closed spaces, crowds, and close contact situations.

U.S. report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab - WSJ

A report on the origins of COVID-19 by a U.S. government national laboratory concluded that the hypothesis of a virus leak from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is plausible and deserves further investigation, the Wall Street Journal said on Monday, citing people familiar with the classified document. The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was referred to by the State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the pandemic's origins during the final months of the Trump administration, the WSJ report https://on.wsj.com/3pw8T5F said.

Explainer: India's vaccine policy flip-flops

India's COVID-19 immunization campaign has struggled to keep pace with demand, especially after a dramatic second wave of infections has left hospitals inundated with patients and killed more than 180,000 people since April. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday the federal government would offer free COVID-19 shots to all adults, having faced criticism from health experts and the country's highest court for his inconsistent vaccine policies.

S.Korea's vaccination drive picks up speed, little slow down in new infections

South Korea injected 857,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday, setting a daily record in its inoculation drive that took its vaccination rate to 16.4% for a first dose, data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) showed. Hitherto, a slow vaccine rollout due to global shortages and shipment delays had complicated South Korea's efforts to subdue the latest wave of infections, after the country won plaudits last year for using aggressive and high-tech contact tracing too quickly tamp down on outbreaks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)