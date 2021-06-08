Australia's Victoria state said plans to ease lockdowns in Melbourne remained on track as COVID-19 cases fell, while India reported its lowest rise in daily infections in 66 days. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

Advertisement

* Portugal's foreign minister said Spain's decision to require a negative COVID-19 test for people crossing the border must have been an error. * Denmark researchers are using virtual reality to encourage more COVID-19 vaccinations, through a game of maneuvering through a virus-infected crowd in a city square.

ASIA-PACIFIC * South Korea set a daily record in its inoculation drive, injecting 857,000 vaccine doses on Monday.

* A top Japanese virologist and government adviser have warned of the risks of spreading infections during the Tokyo Olympics, the Times of London reported on Tuesday. * Taiwan's mayor has said it is still too early to say whether the major chip companies that operate in the country's tech hub will be safe from the latest rise in infections.

AMERICAS * New York will host a concert in Central Park featuring an undisclosed line-up of major musical artists in August to mark the city's comeback from the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

* Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is preparing to ease border restrictions for travelers who have been fully vaccinated, Bloomberg News reported on Monday. * A report on the origins of COVID-19 by a U.S. government national laboratory concluded that the hypothesis of a virus leak from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is plausible and deserves further investigation, the Wall Street Journal said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he hopes African COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing sites will be identified and some even close to producing by the end of 2021, in the race to deliver more shots to the continent.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Drugmaker Moderna Inc said it has submitted applications to the European and Canadian health regulators seeking authorization for the expanded use of its vaccine in adolescents.

* The European Medicines Agency pushed guidance for doctors not to use the blood thinner heparin to treat rare blood clots and low blood platelets in people who got AstraZeneca's or Johnson & Johnson's shots. * An experimental antibody-drug from IGM Bioscience Inc appears to inhibit the coronavirus and its variants while vaping has been linked with higher rates of COVID-19, according to new research.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asia stocks opened higher on Tuesday, cruising in the slipstream of a record high overnight gauge of global equity markets, with investors hoping for inflation and monetary policy clues later in a week full of key central bank meetings and data points.

* Japan's economy shrank at a slower-than-initially reported pace in the first quarter, on smaller cuts to plant and equipment spending. * British retailers reported a big boost in sales in May after lockdown measures ended the month before and a relaxation of restrictions on hospitality drew more shoppers into town centers.

(Compiled by Ramakrishnan M. and Krishna Chandra Eluri; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)