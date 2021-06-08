High-throughput 3D bioprinter could help make drug development faster and less costly

Researchers claim to have developed a high-throughput 3D bioprinting technology that could help make drug development faster and less costly.

Developed by nanoengineers at the University of California San Diego, the 3D printer rapidly produce lifelike structures with intricate, microscopic features such as human liver cancer tissues containing blood vessel networks. For instance, the 3D bioprinter can produce a 96-well array of living human tissue samples within 30 minutes while a traditional method will take at least 96 hours to produce the same samples.

The process to develop a new drug generally begins with screening tens of thousands of drug candidates in test tubes. In the next step, only the successful candidates get tested in animals and then the candidates which pass the second stage move on to clinical trials. The entire process can take up to 15 years and cost up to USD2.6 billion.

However, the ability of the new 3D bioprinter to rapidly produce such samples could accelerate high-throughput preclinical drug screening and disease modelling. It would enable drug developers to rapidly build up large quantities of human tissues on which they could test and weed out drug candidates much earlier, said researchers at the UC San Diego.

While the technology might not eliminate the animal testing process, it is expected to minimize failures encountered during that stage.

"With human tissues, you can get better data--real human data--on how a drug will work. Our technology can create these tissues with high-throughput capability, high reproducibility and high precision. This could really help the pharmaceutical industry quickly identify and focus on the most promising drugs," noted Shaochen Chen, a professor of nanoengineering at the UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering.

Another major advantage of this high-throughput 3D bioprinting technology is reproducibility. Since the tissues produced are highly organized structures, they can be easily replicated for industrial-scale screening.

The research is published in the journal Biofabrication.