Left Menu

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was referred to by the U.S. State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the pandemic's origins during the final months of the Trump administration, the WSJ report said. Lawrence Livermore's assessment drew on a genomic analysis of the COVID-19 virus, the Journal said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 11:07 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: U.S. report concludes COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab -WSJ

A report on the origins of COVID-19 by a U.S. government national laboratory concluded that the hypothesis of a virus leak from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is plausible and deserves further investigation, the Wall Street Journal said on Monday, citing people familiar with the classified document. The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was referred to by the U.S. State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the pandemic's origins during the final months of the Trump administration, the WSJ report said.

Lawrence Livermore's assessment drew on genomic analysis of the COVID-19 virus, the Journal said. Lawrence Livermore declined to comment on the WSJ report. Top Japanese virologist warns of risks of Tokyo Games

A top Japanese virologist and government adviser, Tohoku University professor Hiroshi Oshitani, has warned of the risks of spreading COVID-19 infections during the Tokyo Olympics, the Times of London reported on Tuesday, the latest high-profile caveat about the global sporting showpiece. "There are a number of countries that do not have many cases and a number that doesn't have any variants. We should not make the Olympics (an occasion) spread the virus to these countries," Oshitani said, noting most countries lack vaccines.

S.Korea's vaccination drive picks up speed South Korea administered 857,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday, setting a daily record in its inoculation drive that took its vaccination rate to 16.4% for a first dose, data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) showed.

Daily new infections have held stubbornly in a range of 400 to 700 for the past few weeks, making the government pull back from plans to relax social distancing rules. Everyday interactions with family, friends, and co-workers at home and workplaces were among the major risks of transmission, as were nightspots and karaoke bars, the KDCA said. Bots are disseminating much COVID-19 misinformation

Automated computer programs, or "bots," are spreading a lot of COVID-19 misinformation on social media, new research confirms. Bots are easy to spot, said Dr. John Ayers of the University of California, Davis. "You just look for coordinated behavior, like Facebook groups sharing the exact same content within seconds," he said. The study analyzed 299,925 posts made to 563 Facebook groups, identifying groups that seemed especially susceptible to bot influence. Where bots had the most influence, the posts sharing a link to a study in which masks were found to protect against COVID-19 were 2.3 times more likely to report false results and 2.5 times more likely to make conspiratorial claims than those showing up on groups least influenced by bots.

New antibody drug appears promising in mouse studies An experimental new type of antibody-drug from IGM Bioscience Inc may be more potent at inhibiting the coronavirus and its variants than antibody therapies currently in use, research in mice suggests.

Current antibody drugs use so-called IgG antibodies, which are bivalent (two-armed) - meaning they can simultaneously attach themselves to two of the spikes the coronavirus uses to break into cells. The IgM antibody is 10-valent (10-armed), so it can bind up to 10 viral spike proteins at the same time, said Zhiqiang An of Texas Medical Center in Houston and Pei-Yong Shi of the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, who are among the authors of a report in Nature. The drug must still be tested in humans to gauge its actual impact on COVID-19 treatment, An said.

(Compiled by Karishma Singh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021