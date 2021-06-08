Left Menu

UK's Johnson wants G7 'Marshall plan' on climate - The Times

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-06-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 11:42 IST
UK's Johnson wants G7 'Marshall plan' on climate - The Times
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants G7 leaders to sign up to a "Marshall plan" on climate to help developing countries decarbonise their economies but is having problems getting British money allocated, The Times newspaper said on Tuesday. The first in-person meeting of the leaders of major developed economies for nearly two years will take place in Cornwall on the tip of southwestern England, with the focus on recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

Johnson wants the G7 to support large-scale renewable energy projects across Africa and parts of Asia in what the Times said would be similar to the American Marshall plan that helped to rebuild Europe's economies after World War Two. But the British finance ministry is so far resistant to giving new money for the plan before the autumn spending review, The Times reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021