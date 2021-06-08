Left Menu

Olympic media will be closely monitored during Games, says Tokyo 2020 President

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-06-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 11:59 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Japan

Media covering the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be closely monitored to ensure they do not leave pre-registered areas such as hotels and sports venues, Tokyo 2020 President Hashimoto said on Tuesday.

She spoke of clarifying COVID-19 countermeasures relating to media covering the Games in opening remarks ahead of a Tokyo 2020 executive board meeting.

With Japan still struggling to contain a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Summer Games had seen opposition from the public over concerns that the sporting event could lead to more infections and overload medical facilities.

