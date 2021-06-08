Left Menu

Russia reports 9,977 new COVID-19 cases, 379 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-06-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 13:48 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay
Russia reported 9,977 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 3,817 in Moscow, taking the official national infection tally to 5,145,843.

The government coronavirus task force also said that 379 people had died of coronavirus-related causes in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 124,496.

The state statistics service, which keeps its own records, said on Friday that around 270,000 people had died from COVID-19 and related causes from April 2020 to April 2021.

