Over 1.19 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states: Centre
New Delhi, June 8 (PTI) More than 1.19 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
Over 24 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.
Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 23,47,43,489 doses, the ministry said.
''A total of 1,19,46,925 COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered,'' it said.
