Pak reports 1,383 new cases of coronavirus; total figure touches 935,013: Health Ministry

Pakistan has reported 1,383 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 935,013, the health ministry said on Tuesday.The Ministry of National Health Services also stated that the nation has reported 53 new deaths since Monday, taking the death toll figure caused by coronavirus to 21,376.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-06-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 14:04 IST
The Ministry of National Health Services also stated that the nation has reported 53 new deaths since Monday, taking the death toll figure caused by coronavirus to 21,376. “The figure of new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours is 1,383 and the total figure has touched 935,013,” a statement from the ministry said. The ministry also said Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate on Tuesday fell below 3 per cent after about four months as mark of continuous decline in new cases.

As already 867,447 people have recovered, the number of active patients in Pakistan is 46,190, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

