Kuwait approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 08-06-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 15:13 IST
Kuwait has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, the state news agency KUNA reported on Tuesday.
It is the fourth vaccine approved by Kuwait after those of Pfizer BioNTech, AstraZeneca, and Moderna.
