Australia's Victoria state said plans to ease lockdowns in Melbourne remained on track as COVID-19 cases fell, while India reported its lowest rise in daily infections in 66 days. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Portugal's foreign minister said Spain's decision to require a negative COVID-19 test for people crossing the border must have been an error. ASIA-PACIFIC

* A top Japanese virologist and government adviser said there was a risk of spreading COVID-19 infections during the Tokyo Olympics, the Times of London reported, the latest high-profile warning about the Games. * Taiwan's health minister warned of further delays to getting more COVID-19 vaccines but said the government was doing all it could as he reported stabilized new infections.

* New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that she would get her first COVID-19 shot at the end of next week, as the country prepared to receive another million doses of the Pfizer vaccine. * China's southern Guangdong province, spooked by a rise in infections since May, stepped up mass testing this week in a handful of cities, including those that have yet to report a single case.

* An Indian court told industrial safety officials to visit carmakers in the southern state of Tamil Nadu to draw up uniform safety guidelines during a second devastating wave of infections. Workers at the Indian unit of Renault-Nissan had asked the Madras High Court for operations to be halted. AMERICAS

* New York will host a concert in Central Park featuring major artists in August to mark the city's comeback from the pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Kuwait has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, the state news agency KUNA reported. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Drugmaker Moderna Inc submitted applications to the European and Canadian health regulators seeking authorization for the expanded use of its vaccine in adolescents. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Markets were in consolidation mode on Tuesday, with world stocks hovering just off record highs, the dollar lifted by upcoming inflation data, and the main volatility gauges all looking reassuringly calm. * The eurozone economy contracted by much less than expected in the first quarter, revised data showed, with a buildup of inventories and investment offset by reduced consumer spending.

* Norwegian business sector activity has accelerated during the past three months while the outlook for the next half has brightened amid a gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, a central bank business survey showed. * Taiwan's exports rose for an 11th straight month in May, far exceeding expectations, boosted by global demand for microchips and hi-tech gadgets in the work-from-home pandemic boom, but the island's own COVID-19 spike could cloud the outlook.

