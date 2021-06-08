Left Menu

Hyundai Motor India Foundation donates COVID-19 relief products to Delhi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 15:50 IST
Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) on Tuesday said it has handed over 40 high-flow nasal oxygen machines, 40 BiPaP machines and 10 ventilators to the Delhi government for further distribution to hospitals in the state.

Under the Hyundai Cares 3.0 initiative, project 'Back to Life' ensures the expedited procurement and delivery of highly critical oxygen products to help provide immediate relief across most-affected states and cities, the automaker said in a statement.

Under the COVID-19 relief initiative, Hyundai Motor India Foundation has expedited purchase and supply of critical medical equipment, thereby ensuring a quick dispatch of relief materials to hospitals across most-affected states of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Haryana and New Delhi, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

