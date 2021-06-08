Scientists discover new way to predict serious pregnancy disorders

Pregnancy disorders affect around one in ten pregnant women. If not identified early, many of these complications lead to difficult labours for women with more medical intervention and lifelong issues for the baby as well as the mother. However, current methods to diagnose pregnancy disorders are not reliable enough to identify all at-risk pregnancies.

Now, scientists at St John's College, University Of Cambridge, have found a new way to predict which women will have potentially life-threatening disorders during pregnancy. According to the researchers, potentially life-threatening pregnancy disorders can be identified early when hormone levels in the placenta are tested.

The placenta is a complex biological organ that develops during pregnancy and connects the developing baby to the mother. It allows nutrients and oxygen to flow from mother to baby and removes fetal waste products.

"We know that the placenta drives many of the changes in a women's body during pregnancy and our study found hormonal biomarkers from the placenta could indicate which women would have pregnancy complications," said Dr Amanda N. Sferruzzi-Perri, a Fellow of St John's College who runs a lab in the Department of Physiology, Development and Neuroscience and the lead author of the study.

"This is a highly important finding given that pregnancy disorders affect around one in ten pregnant women and are often diagnosed too late when the complications are already wreaking havoc on the mother's body and the fetal development," said Dr Sferruzzi-Perri.

The research team used mouse models to look at the proteins made by the placenta and compared them to blood samples from women who experienced uneventful pregnancies as well as those who developed gestational diabetes, a form of high blood sugar that develops during pregnancy.

They developed new methods to isolate and study the endocrine cells which are responsible for secreting hormones during pregnancy. Thereafter, the team profiled the placenta to identify the hormones that are secreted to create a comprehensive map of proteins in the mysterious organ.

The researchers discovered a lot of biological overlap when they compared the mouse model map of hormonal proteins from the placenta with datasets from studies of the human placenta and pregnancy outcomes.

"We found that around a third of the proteins we identified changed in women during pregnancies with disorders. We also identified several specific transcription factors - proteins within the cell that turn on or off genes - that are likely to govern the production of placental hormones," said Dr Sferruzzi-Perri.

Further, the scientists explored whether these genetic biomarkers were detectable during pregnancy and discovered that blood samples showed these biomarkers in early pregnancy, a finding which could lead to earlier diagnosis of complications allowing treatment to begin more quickly.

The research paper is published in the journal Nature Communications Biology.