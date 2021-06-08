316 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, 41 more die

The national capital recorded 316 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent, and 41 fatalities, accordingly to the health bulletin released on Tuesday.

The number of new coronavirus cases and the positivity rate saw a slight increase from the Monday's figures.

Delhi had reported 231 instances of the COVID-19 infection, the lowest since March 2, with the positivity rate dipping to 0.36 per cent, according to the health bulletin released on Monday. The fatalities stood at 36. Forty-one more people succumbed to the disease in a day, pushing the death toll here to 24,668, the latest bulletin said.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 34 fatalities, the lowest in around two months, and 381 cases with a positivity of 0.5 per cent.

On Saturday, the city had reported 60 fatalities and 414 new cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 0.53 per cent. The day before, it had recorded 50 deaths and 523 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.68 per cent.

