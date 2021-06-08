Left Menu

Continued and sharp decline in daily Covid cases: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 16:46 IST
Continued and sharp decline in daily Covid cases: Govt
There has been a continued and sharp decline in daily new coronavirus cases in the country, the government said on Tuesday, but stressed on following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour to avert any future wave.

In a joint press briefing on the pandemic situation, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said almost 79 per cent decline in daily new COVID-19 cases has been noted since the peak on May 7.

There has been a continued and sharp decline in daily new cases, he said on the second wave of COVID-19.

He said India has reported 20,822 coronavirus cases and 252 deaths per million population, which is among the lowest in the world.

The government also stressed on following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour till the population is vaccinated, to avert any future wave.

