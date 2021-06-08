Continued and sharp decline in daily Covid cases: Govt
- Country:
- India
There has been a continued and sharp decline in daily new coronavirus cases in the country, the government said on Tuesday, but stressed on following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour to avert any future wave.
In a joint press briefing on the pandemic situation, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said almost 79 per cent decline in daily new COVID-19 cases has been noted since the peak on May 7.
There has been a continued and sharp decline in daily new cases, he said on the second wave of COVID-19.
He said India has reported 20,822 coronavirus cases and 252 deaths per million population, which is among the lowest in the world.
The government also stressed on following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour till the population is vaccinated, to avert any future wave.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lav Agarwal
- Health Ministry Joint
- India