Vietnam advisory board recommends Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine approval - state media
Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 08-06-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 17:35 IST
An advisory board of Vietnam's health ministry has recommended the approval for emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the state-run Vietnam News Agency reported on Tuesday.
Vietnam has said it is seeking to procure 31 million doses of the vaccine for delivery in the next quarter.
