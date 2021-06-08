Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations
Denmark researchers are using virtual reality to encourage more COVID-19 vaccinations, through a game of maneuvering through a virus-infected crowd in a city square. Adam already had decided to get a COVID-19 shot before this, he said. "We know from similar studies that after people went through a virtual reality experience like this, their vaccination intention increases.
Denmark researchers are using virtual reality to encourage more COVID-19 vaccinations, through a game of maneuvering through a virus-infected crowd in a city square. In an experiment by the University of Copenhagen, participants wear goggles to play an elderly person crossing the square while avoiding red-clothed bypassers infected with COVID-19. Vaccinated characters dress in blue.
"It was fun, definitely. It felt like you were there," said Adam, a participant who got infected in the game he played in a Copenhagen park. Adam already had decided to get a COVID-19 shot before this, he said.
"We know from similar studies that after people went through a virtual reality experience like this, their vaccination intention increases. We have observed this with COVID already," said Robert Bohm, professor of psychology at the University of Copenhagen, citing a prior online study by the researchers. The idea can be used at doctor's offices, he suggested.
The World Health Organisation estimates that immunisation prevents 4 million to 5 million deaths every year. In February-March, more than a quarter of European Union adults said they would refuse a COVID-19 shot, a survey by the EU agency Eurofound showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'Godzilla vs. Kong' director Adam Wingard to helm 'Hardcore' for Universal
Adam Wingard to direct movie adaptation of Robert Kirkman's comics 'Hardcore'
Dwayne Johnson on 'Black Adam': Haven't worked so hard for a role in my entire career
Rocker Bryan Adams to shoot 2022 Pirelli calendar
Australian Rules-Aboriginal AFL great Adam Goodes rejects Hall of Fame induction