Manufacturers to decide price of COVID vaccines to pvt sectors, says Dr VK Paul

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 17:48 IST
Manufacturers to decide price of COVID vaccines to pvt sectors, says Dr VK Paul
Member (health) NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
The price of COVID vaccines to private sectors (hospitals) will be decided by vaccine manufacturers, informed Member (health) NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul on Tuesday. This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the system of 25 per cent vaccines being procured directly by the private hospitals will continue. State governments will monitor that only 150 rupees service charge is levied by the private hospitals over the decided price of the vaccines.

Dr Paul also said the states will aggregate demand of the private sector, which means they will oversee how much network of facilities it has, and how many doses it requires. "The price of vaccines to private sectors (hospitals) will be decided by vaccine manufacturers. States will aggregate demand of the private sector, which means they will oversee how much network of facilities it has, and how many doses it requires," Dr Paul said.

It is to mention that within 24 hours of the announcements made by Prime Minister Modi to universalise the countrywide COVID vaccination drive, the the Union Health Ministry has placed an order with Serum Institute of India (SII) for 25 crore doses of Covishield and with Bharat Biotech for 19 crore doses of Covaxin. (ANI)

