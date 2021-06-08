Maha: 1,504 children lost one or both parents to COVID-19 in Marathwada

At least 1,504 children have lost one or both their parents to COVID-19 so far in Marathwada region of Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

The state government had ordered a survey to trace children orphaned in the pandemic. The survey was undertaken through Asha workers, local governing bodies, health department and other government agencies, which had the data of COVID-19 cases, the official said.

''As on June 7, 1,504 children up to the age of 18 have lost one or both their parents to the disease in Marathwada.

Of these, 181 children have lost their mothers, while 1,296 have lost their fathers,'' said Harsha Deshmukh, divisional deputy Commissioner of Woman and Child Development department.

At least 27 children have lost both parents in the pandemic, she said, urging citizens to call 1098 helpline number to intimate the authorities about such cases.

As many as 339 children have lost one or both their parents to the disease in Aurangabad district, which is the highest in the region, the official said.

''At least 1,358 children will need care and protection in the future. We will include these children in different government schemes. Some of them might have to be housed in our facilities and some families may get aid to raise such children,'' the official said.

