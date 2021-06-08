Avoid large gatherings, follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to avert future wave: Govt

The government on Tuesday stressed on avoiding large gatherings for a couple of months and following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour to avert any future wave, even as it noted that there has been a continued and sharp decline in daily new coronavirus cases in the country.

In a joint press briefing on the pandemic situation, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said almost 79 per cent decline in daily new COVID-19 cases has been noted since the peak on May 7.

There has been a continued and sharp decline in daily new cases, he said on the second wave of COVID-19.

India reported 86,498 coronavirus cases, the lowest in 66 days, and 2,123 deaths, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday. On May 7, the country saw a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections.

Agarwal said India has reported 20,822 coronavirus cases and 252 deaths per million population, which is among the lowest in the world.

The government stressed on following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour till the population is vaccinated, to avert any future wave.

The government also stressed on the need to avoid large gatherings for a couple of months even though states have announced relaxations in lockdown guidelines in view of the declining number of cases.

